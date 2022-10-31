Myles Garrett Trolls Opposing QBs With ‘Stranger Things' Display

It’s no surprise that Myles Garrett went all out for Halloween this year, as the Cleveland Browns' defensive end always intensely decorates. Though, Garrett’s version of decorating might actually be a bit personal.

The defensive end decided to troll opposing quarterbacks on the Browns’ schedule by meticulously decorating his home in Ohio with a “Stranger Things” flare.

Myles Garrett went all out with his Stranger Things themed front yard, including a Baker Mayfield skeleton tied to a tree 💀😂 @Flash_Garrett



📷: Danny Murtaugh/IG pic.twitter.com/WazaAT9SqZ — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) October 31, 2022

For this year’s batch of festive Halloween decorations, Garrett included dummy replicas of his former teammate Baker Mayfield, who is now a quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, as well as QB Joe Burrow, who he will be facing on Halloween night during Monday Night Football.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 26-year-old Garrett is clearly a big fan of the hit Netflix series, considering he showed up to Week 8 of Monday Night Football dressed up as the hit show's villain, Vecna.

Myles Garrett pulled up as Vecna for #MNF 🎃



📺 ESPN | ESPN2 | @ESPNPlus

⏰ 8:15 PM ET pic.twitter.com/rUpKKla74Z — ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2022

Garrett and the Browns will face Burrow and the Bengals on Monday, Oct. 31 at 8:15 p.m.