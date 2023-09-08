NASCAR at Kansas: Entry list, watch info, playoff picture, drivers to watch for Hollywood Casino 400

The NASCAR playoffs continue this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Last week, the Round of 16 got underway at Darlington Raceway. Kyle Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion, won the race and claimed the first spot in the Round of 12. The remaining 15 playoff drivers will look to join him there, either by winning one of the next two races or totaling more points than the four lowest point-scorers.

Kansas has been a staple on the NASCAR schedule since 2001, when Jeff Gordon won the inaugural race. Since 2011, it has held two races annually – one in May and one in September. The track, located in Kansas City, has hosted a playoff race each season since the postseason was introduced in 2004.

Here’s everything you need to know for the 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas:

What is the NASCAR at Kansas entry list?

Thirty-six drivers will race at Kansas. The 32 full-timers will all compete, plus four others.

Two of those four are Xfinity Series regulars who compete in the lower series: Cole Custer, the 2020 Cup Rookie of the Year, and Sheldon Creed, making his Cup debut. Additionally, veteran J.J. Yeley will make his 19th start of the season and Truck Series regular Carson Hocevar will make his third career Cup start.

Here’s the full entry list for Kansas (car numbers, driver names, team names and sponsors):

No. 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Kubota

No. 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Menards

No. 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Bass Pro Shops

No. 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, SunnyD

No. 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com

No. 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, BuildSubmarines.com

No. 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Gainbridge

No. 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Casey’s General Store

No. 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts

No. 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Smithfield

No. 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Yahoo!

No. 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Wabash

No. 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Mahindra Tractors

No. 15, J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Jungle Law

No. 16, A.J. Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Nutrien Ag Solutions

No. 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fastenal

No. 19, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops

No. 20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt Power Tools

No. 21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Menards

No. 22, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell/Pennzoil

No. 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Columbia Sportswear

No. 24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com

No. 31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, Celsius

No. 34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Fr8Auctions.com

No. 38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Boot Barn

No. 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, United Rentals

No. 42, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, Sunseeker Resort

No. 43, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, Allegiant

No. 45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, MoneyLion

No. 47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Dillons/NOS Energy Drink

No. 48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Financial

No. 51, Cole Custer, Rick Ware Racing, Biohaven/Jacob Co.

No. 54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy

No. 77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, Raze Tea

No. 78, Sheldon Creed, Live Fast Motorsports, Whelen

No. 99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Freeway Insurance

When is the NASCAR race this weekend at Kansas?

The Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas is set for Sunday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m. ET.

Before the race on Sunday, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 36-car field will be split into two groups, with each group practicing for 20 minutes on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

Qualifying will start immediately after practice, around 12:45 p.m. ET. Each car from the two practice groups will make a single lap in the first round, with the five fastest times in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the remaining drivers each make a single lap to set the top 10 starting order, while positions 11 through 36 will be set based on first round times.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend at Kansas

Saturday, Sept. 9 (USA Network and streaming online)

Practice: 12 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBCSports.com

Qualifying: 12:45 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBCSports.com

Sunday, Sept. 10 (USA Network, Peacock and streaming online)

NASCAR Countdown to Green: 2:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBCSports.com

Hollywood Casino 400: 3 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBCSports.com

NASCAR Post Show: 6:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBCSports.com, Peacock

NASCAR playoff standings entering Kansas

Larson will be the only driver without a worry this weekend after winning at Darlington. He’s locked into the Round of 12. Beyond him, none of the 15 drivers are truly safe.

There are two races remaining in the Round of 16 – giving drivers two opportunities to win their way into the Round of 12. If you don’t win, you can still advance as long as you aren’t one of the bottom four drivers in the standings.

Here’s the playoff standings entering Kansas, with point totals relative to the 12th-place cut line:

1. Kyle Larson, clinched due to win

2. William Byron, +45 points above the cut line

3. Tyler Reddick, +30 points

4. Chris Buescher, +27 points

5. Denny Hamlin, +27 points

6. Martin Truex Jr., +25 points

7. Kyle Busch, +20 points

8. Brad Keselowski, +18 points

9. Ryan Blaney, +16 points

10. Ross Chastain, +13 points

11. Joey Logano, +3 points

12. Christopher Bell, +1 point

13. Bubba Wallace, -1 point below the cut line

14. Kevin Harvick, -2 points

15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., -4 points

16. Michael McDowell, -19 points

You can find a full explanation of NASCAR’s playoff format right here.

NASCAR Kansas past winners, race history

The usual heavy-hitters have had the most success at Kansas. Go figure.

Hamlin scored his fourth win at Kansas in May, which made him the all-time leader in victories at the 1.5-mile oval. Harvick (2013, 2016, 2018) and Logano (2014, 2015, 2020) are just behind him with three Kansas wins apiece. Busch (2016, 2021), Keselowski (2011, 2019) and Truex (twice in 2017) all have two victories at the track.

Three other drivers have triumphed in KC – Elliott (2018), Larson (2021) and Wallace (2022). Last September at Kansas, Wallace scored his second career victory after leading 58 laps.

NASCAR at Kansas favorites, drivers to watch

Kansas is a traditional NASCAR speedway, with a tri-oval, banked corners and asphalt surface. But despite its cookie-cutter characteristics, the track has provided some thrilling battles and unexpected winners during the Next Gen car era.

As aforementioned, Hamlin has the most victories ever at Kansas – but another driver has been better in nearly all statistical categories. Harvick has an impressive 9.9 average finish, 19 top-10s and 949 laps led to lead active drivers. The 46-year-old veteran is still looking for one last victory before he retires in November – and Sunday could be the day for it.

Beyond Hamlin and Harvick, the drivers with the best average finishes at Kansas include Elliott (10.9 in 15 starts), Truex (12.1 in 30 starts), Keselowski (12.4 in 27 starts) and Larson (13.5 in 17 starts).

In the Next Gen era (2022-present), Toyota has swept all three races at Kansas with three different winners – Kurt Busch, Wallace and Hamlin. Toyota drivers have led 413 of 801 laps over that span, including 148 of 267 laps in May’s event. If that trend continues, Toyota drivers to watch include Hamlin, Truex, Bell, Gibbs, Wallace and Reddick.

What is the weather for Kansas City, Kansas, this weekend?

NBC Chicago is predicting another beautiful weekend for racing. Sunny skies on Saturday will turn to mostly cloudy on Sunday with temperatures hovering in the mid-80s and only a slim chance of rain both days. Keep up to date with the latest forecast right here.