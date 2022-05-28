How to Watch Coca-Cola 600: Entry List, History, More

How to watch Coca-Cola 600: Entry list, history, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The greatest day in racing is here.

Sunday before Memorial Day is a dream for motorsports fanatics, who spend breakfast watching Formula One’s Monaco Grand Prix, lunch watching IndyCar’s Indianapolis 500 and dinner watching NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600.

The Coke 600 is the ultimate test of man and machine, as NASCAR’s longest race puts drivers and vehicles to the test. After 600 miles of racing, the best drivers often emerge with a crowned jewel victory. Darrell Waltrip (5) and Jimmie Johnson (4) lead all drivers in wins at this endurance race.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte:

Coca-Cola 600 entry list

Thirty-seven drivers are on the Charlotte entry list. Up to 40 cars can qualify for a race, so all 37 entrants will race on Sunday. Here's the full list:

Cup entry list for Charlotte has 37 entries as 50 for Grala is entered. 15-Preece 16-Gragson 77-Bilicki pic.twitter.com/FNwXsSkWTd — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 23, 2022

When is the Coca-Cola 600?

This race weekend features a practice and qualifying session before the big show on Sunday. The 37-car field will be split into two groups, and each group will get a 15-minute practice session on Saturday, May 28, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Qualifying begins immediately after practice, around 7:35 p.m. ET. Each car will make a single lap, with the five fastest times in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the 10 remaining drivers run a single lap and the pole is awarded to the fastest time.

The Coca-Cola 600 begins at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 29.

How to watch NASCAR this weekend

NASCAR coverage is on FOX and FOX Sports 1 this weekend, with practice and qualifying on FS1 and the race on FOX. Pre-race coverage on Sunday starts with NASCAR RaceDay at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1, followed by more pre-race festivities on FOX at 5 p.m. ET before the race at 6 p.m. ET.

All coverage before, during and after the race can be streamed online here and in the FOX Sports app.

NASCAR standings entering Charlotte

Charlotte is the 14th race of 2022, meaning we are officially onto the back half of the 26-race regular season. Only 16 drivers make the playoffs, and drivers secure a berth by winning a race or scoring the most points among non-winners. Here’s a look at the current playoff standings, where winners are locked in and non-winners are fighting for every point:

William Byron , 415 points, 2 wins Ross Chastain , 407 points, 2 wins Chase Elliott , 475 points, 1 win Kyle Busch , 417 points, 1 win Joey Logano , 396 points, 1 win Alex Bowman , 386 points, 1 win Kyle Larson , 376 points, 1 win Chase Briscoe , 300 points, 1 win Austin Cindric , 291 points, 1 win Kurt Busch , 283 points, 1 win Denny Hamlin , 267 points, 1 win Ryan Blaney, 423 points Martin Truex Jr., 400 points Christopher Bell, 359 points Kevin Harvick, 335 points Austin Dillon, 322 points

Tyler Reddick, 300 points Erik Jones, 290 points Daniel Suarez, 273 points Chris Buescher, 261 points

Which active drivers have won at Charlotte?

Nine of the 37 drivers racing Sunday have won at Charlotte: Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Harvick, Truex, Keselowski, Larson, Elliott, Logano and Dillon.

Harvick and Truex lead active drivers in Charlotte wins with three each. Keselowski is the only other active driver with multiple Charlotte wins (2). Larson is the defending Coke 600 winner, picking up his first Charlotte victory last May.

Charlotte is similar to most other 1.5-mile ovals, but with the Coke 600 being a crowned jewel event, a certain crop of elite drivers often rises to the top.

Reddick, who is still searching for his first career win, has the best career average finish at Charlotte – 10.3 – in just three starts. The seven best average finishers behind Reddick include six former champions (plus Hamlin): Elliott (11.9 in 10 starts), Hamlin (12.3 in 30 starts), Logano (12.4 in 23 starts), Keselowski (13.5 in 22 starts), Truex (14.1 in 30 starts), Kyle Busch (14.3 in 33 starts) and Harvick (14.8 in 39 starts).

Last year, Larson won the Coke 600 after leading 328 of 400 laps. Keselowski led just 21 laps in his 2020 victory, so this race can be won in plenty of different ways.