NASCAR Clears Kyle Larson to Return After Suspension for Using Racial Slur

NASCAR has cleared the way for Kyle Larson to return, lifting a suspension Monday imposed after the budding superstar used a racial slur during an April virtual racing event, NBC News reports.

Larson fulfilled the requirements set by the racing body "and has taken several voluntary measures, to better educate himself so that he can use his platform to help bridge the divide in our country," NASCAR said Monday.

Larson is cleared to return effective Jan. 1.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com