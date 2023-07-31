NASCAR Power Rankings: Chris Buescher joins the top 10 after Richmond win

Chris Buescher made a statement on Sunday.

The RFK Racing driver led 88 of the final 96 laps at Richmond Raceway to score his third career win and first of the season. Most importantly, the No. 17 team is now locked into the playoffs as the 30-year-old Buescher will make his second career postseason appearance (first since 2016).

There are still four playoff spots unclaimed with just four races remaining in the regular season. Several star drivers, including Kevin Harvick, Bubba Wallace and Chase Elliott, will be searching for their first win of the season at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Who’s the driver to beat after Richmond? Here’s our latest NASCAR power rankings before the next race at Michigan (Sunday, Aug. 6, 2:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBCSports.com):

1. Martin Truex Jr.

Last week: 1

After falling back early in the race, it was clear that the No. 19 didn’t have its usual speed at Richmond. Crew chief James Small adjusted the strategy accordingly, using fewer pit stops and catching a timely caution late to salvage a seventh-place finish for Truex as he retained the points lead.

2. Denny Hamlin

Last week: 2

Richmond felt like it could’ve been a repeat of Pocono a week prior, when Hamlin restarted second late in the race and ended up winning. Instead, he finished second after Buescher took the inside lane and Hamlin overcooked his brakes with two laps to go. He’s now second in the standings, 39 points behind his teammate Truex.

Denny went hard into Turn 1 to try to catch Chris! pic.twitter.com/tmL898nnmP — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 30, 2023

3. Kyle Busch

Last week: 6

Busch got his season back on track at Richmond after two tough races. He finished third after gradually improving throughout the day, taking advantage of a great final pit stop to maximize his run. Busch now has eight top-fives through 22 races, matching his total through all 36 races last season.

4. William Byron

Last week: 3

It’s been a rough stretch for Byron since winning his series-leading fourth race. Over the past three weeks, he’s finished 24th, 14th and then 21st at Richmond. The No. 24 isn’t nearly as quick as it was early in the season, when Byron was routinely winning stages and leading laps.

5. Joey Logano

Last week: 5

Logano continues to show improvement after a slow start to his championship defense. He was fourth at Richmond, which comes after he won a stage at Pocono and finished second at New Hampshire. The arrow is pointing up heading into Michigan, where Logano has three wins.

6. Kyle Larson

Last week: 4

In April, Larson led 93 laps and won at Richmond. On Sunday, he finished 19th and spent most of the race one lap down. It was a discouraging performance for Hendrick Motorsports as a whole, especially since Richmond is a track that correlates to Phoenix (the championship race track). Larson could get his rhythm back at Michigan, where he has three wins.

7. Ryan Blaney

Last week: 8

It might not seem like much, but 14th place was one of Blaney’s best runs ever at Richmond. He regularly struggles at the Virginia short track, and he finished slightly ahead of where he ran for most of the day. Blaney’s mindset will change at Michigan, which is one of his better tracks.

8. Chris Buescher

Last week: first four out

Welcome to the power rankings, Buescher. Even though he was in good shape to make the playoffs on points, it has to feel sweet to lock yourself in with a win. He’s been one of the most consistent drivers this season, with a career-best four top-fives and just three finishes outside the top-20. Buescher has a chance to contend in the playoffs for the first time in his career.

9. Kevin Harvick

Last week: 10

Harvick’s top-five streak ended at two, but his top-10 streak was extended to three after he finished 10th at Richmond. The most encouraging part of the day might have been how well his teammates ran, with all four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers finishing in the top-11. The entire organization has been way off this year, so perhaps Richmond was a turning point.

10. Christopher Bell

Last week: 7

Bell just keeps throwing away races at his best tracks. He finished 20th at Richmond, giving Bell four finishes outside the top-15 in the last five weeks. Bell hasn’t scored a top-five finish since his win at Bristol in April, but remains fourth in the standings thanks to stage points.

First four out: Brad Keselowski, Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott