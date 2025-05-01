NASCAR in Texas: How to watch, TV schedule, predictions for Fort Worth race

NASCAR is back in Texas this weekend.

Two months after its trip to Austin, the Cup Series will now visit Fort Worth for a 400-mile race around Texas Motor Speedway.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The 1.5-mile circuit has played host to the series since 1997 when it opened. Since then, thousands of race fans have flocked to the speedway to see the likes of Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. win races. Now, it's modern stars like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott who have visited victory lane in the Lone Star State.

So, what's in store for Texas this year? What's the TV schedule for the weekend? And who could contend for the win on Sunday? Here’s everything you need to know for Würth 400:

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

When is the NASCAR race in Texas?

The Würth 400 is set for Sunday, May 4, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying on Saturday. Thirty-eight drivers will be split into two groups, with each group getting 25 minutes of free practice. For qualifying, each driver will get one lap to set the starting order based on speed.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend for Texas

Mike Joy (play-by-play), Kevin Harvick (analyst) and Clint Bowyer (analyst) will be on the call for FOX and Amazon Prime Video this weekend.

Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule for Texas:

Saturday, May 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

Sunday, May 4 (FOX Sports 1)

NASCAR RaceDay: 2 p.m. ET, FS1, FOXSports.com

Würth 400: 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, FOXSports.com

Who is racing in Texas? Here's the entry list

Thirty-eight drivers will race at Darlington — the 36 full-timers, plus two "open" entries.

Jesse Love, a 20-year-old Xfinity Series regular, will jump up to the Cup Series for his second career start in NASCAR's top division for Beard Motorsports. Elsewhere, 30-year-old Chad Finchum will make his first start of the season and 10th of his career for Garage 66.

Here’s the full entry list for Texas:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Tootsies Orchid Lounge 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Discount Tire 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Bass Pro Shops 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Rush Truck Centers 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Valvoline 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Consumer Cellular 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Katz Coffee 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing 7-Eleven 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Grizzly Nicotine Pouches 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Progressive 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Menards 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing LeafFilter 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Fifth Third Bank 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Interstate Batteries 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Würth 22 Joey Logano Team Penske AAA Insurance 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing McDonald's 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Raptor 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Love's Travel Stops 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing BeatBox 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Speedy Cash 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Red Baron 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Advent Health 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Jordan Brand 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing SunnyD 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Arby's 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Saia 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Kroger 62 Jesse Love Beard Motorsports C4 Energy 66 Chad Finchum Garage 66 Hart HVAC & Electric 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Delaware Life 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chili's 88 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Safety Culture 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Kubota Tractors 2025 Würth 400 entry list

NASCAR picks, predictions, favorites for Texas

Looking at the numbers, Texas might seem like every other 1.5-mile track on the schedule. But when you see the actual track, you'll notice it's much different than its counterparts in Charlotte, Las Vegas and Kansas.

Texas has two distinctly different corners -- a wide and low-banked turns one and two, then a tighter and higher-banked turns three and four. That creates a tricky challenge for drivers and crew chiefs when setting up their cars, but we've seen a few teams master the track lately.

Hendrick Motorsports has been the standout in recent years, winning three of the last four trips to Texas with three different drivers (Larson, Byron and Elliott). Byron's 11.2 average finish is the best among drivers with at least 10 Texas starts and Larson's 525 laps led is third-best. Elliott, meanwhile, is the defending race winner.

If anyone can challenge the Hendrick trio, look toward a pair of Fords or a pair of Toyotas.

Team Penske stars Logano and Blaney have each led at least 400 laps at Texas, and both will be eager for their first win of the season after their teammate Cindric won at Talladega last week. Then there's Joe Gibbs Racing's Hamlin and 23XI Racing's Reddick -- both past winners at Texas and both led 37 laps last year.

Briscoe and Hocevar are worth monitoring as potential longshots.

Briscoe, now driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, has a 9.0 average finish in his four Texas starts with three top-10s. Hocevar, despite only having two starts, was 10th last year in an impressive run for Spire Motorsports -- he's knocking on the door of his first win, and it could come in Texas.

NASCAR past winners, race history for Texas

Eight of the 38 drivers in the field are past winners in Texas.

Busch leads the field with four victories (2013, 2016, 2018, 2020), followed by Hamlin with three (2010, 2010, 2019). One-time winners include Logano (2014), Dillon (2020), Larson (2021), Reddick (2022) Byron (2023) and Elliott (2024).

Sure all major racing circuits have cars that are extremely fast. But do you know the difference between INDYCAR, F1 and NASCAR?