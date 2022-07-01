Former No. 1 Overall Draft Pick John Wall to Join Clippers on Two-Year Deal

Guard John Wall and the Clippers have reached an agreement that will bring the injury-plagued former No. 1 overall draft pick from Houston to Los Angeles, his representative announced Friday.

Wall and the Clippers agreed to a two-year, $13,2 million deal, Klutch Sports Group announced. The Clippers have not officially announced the agreement.

The Associated Press reported earlier this week that Wall and the Rockets agreed that his contract would be bought out. That freed him to sign with any team of his choosing, and the Clippers were his top choice.

Yahoo first reported that Wall and the Rockets came to the buyout decision. ESPN first reported that Wall intends to join the Clippers. No agreement could be struck between Wall and any team until he cleared waivers and became a free agent.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wall, 31, average 20.6 points and 6.9 assists in 40 games during the 2020-2021 season. Wall missed the previous season and much of the one prior due to injuries. The Rockets and Wall came to mutual decision that he wouldn't play last season as Houston embarked on a major rebuild.

Wall was the No. 1 pick by Washington in the 2010 draft. He spent 11 seasons with the Wizards.

He was selected for the All-Star Game in five consecutive seasons from 2014 through 2018. Since the last of those selections 4 1/2 seasons ago, he has played in exactly 82 games, including playoffs — the equivalent of one NBA season — while making $150 million in salary and seeing his career derailed by injuries.

Wall has a lengthy injury and surgical history. He underwent surgeries on both knees in 2016, had his 2018-19 season end prematurely because of surgery for bone spurs in his left heel, then a tear of his left Achilles tendon necessitated another operation in 2019 and a yearlong recovery plan.

He has not appeared in an NBA game since April 23, 2021.