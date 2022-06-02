NBA Finals 2022: Jay-Z, Barry Bonds Among Celebrities at Warriors-Celtics

Celebrities fill Chase Center for Warriors-Celtics Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There will be no shortage of celebrities at Chase Center in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday between the Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Among those in attendance will include rapper Jay-Z, Giants legend Barry Bonds and NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton -- father of Warriors guard Gary Payton II.

Here is the list of those celebrities in attendance as provided by the league:

• Jay-Z, Grammy Award-Winning Rapper and Record Executive

• Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants Legend

• Gary Payton, NBA Champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer

• Bill Walton, NBA Champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer

• Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers Guard

• Ahmad Rashad, Sports Commentator

• James Kaprielian, Oakland A's Player

• No I.D., Record Producer and Executive

• Phil Hellmuth, Professional Poker Player

• Neal Schon, Guitarist in Journey (Tonight’s National Anthem Performer)

Film director Spike Lee, Giants CEO Larry Baer and rapper Mistah FAB were also among those in attendance.

Larry Baer and Spike Lee ... Name a better duo, we'll wait ð¤£ pic.twitter.com/6f6T45yfMv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 3, 2022

What do you think Spike Lee said to Draymond?? pic.twitter.com/Yg27DqIUAg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 3, 2022

Tip-off begins at 6 p.m. PT.

