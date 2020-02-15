NBA Naming All-Star MVP Trophy After Kobe Bryant

The NBA's All-Star Most Valuable Player trophy will be named after Kobe Bryant, who won the award four times, Commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday in Chicago.

The NBA will honor Kobe by re-naming the All-Star MVP Award after him. pic.twitter.com/qJOFjydHL0 — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) February 16, 2020

Bryant, who was an 18-time NBA All-Star in his 20-year career, is tied for the record of most All-Star Game MVP awards with Hall of Famer Bob Petit.

Bryant, along with his daughter and seven others, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26.

Sunday's All-Star Game features a variety of different ways to honor the fallen basketball star, including one team wearing Bryant's no. 24 and the other team wearing his daughter's no. 2. In addition, the fourth quarter will be played without a clock and will end when a team hits a target score, which will be 24 points more than the team leading after three quarters--a hat tip to Bryant's no. 24.

After a tragic helicopter crash took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, they two were honored in a private funeral before a public memorial, still to come. Kim Baldonado reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will be held on Feb. 24 at Staples Center, with the public able to register for tickets to attend.