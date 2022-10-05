NBA Rumors: Draymond Green ‘Apologetic' After Jordan Poole Altercation

Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it now appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly after.

Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in Green forcefully striking Poole before the two quickly were separated. The Athletic also reported that internal discipline could be imminent.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported shortly after, citing sources, that Green indeed landed a punch on Poole, who was not hurt by the incident and ended up finishing his workout.

Yahoo Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes then reported, citing league sources, that Green was apologetic after the incident, which had been brewing after teammates had noticed a change in Poole's behavior, potentially due to his looming contract extension.

Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 6, 2022

KRON4's Jason Dumas reported, citing a source, that Green apologized to the team, admitted that his emotions got the best of him and that he let the team down with his actions.

Source: The situation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green had been building up. There was a lot of chatter which led to that altercation. Draymond Green apologized to the team. Feels that as a leader, he let his emotions get the best of him, in turn letting the team down. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 6, 2022

More details certainly will follow and the Warriors likely will address what happened sooner rather than later.

Fortunately for Golden State, it sounds as if nobody was hurt, and there at least was some attempt at a resolution afterward.