NBA Summer League: Every champion, tournament MVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just one month after the Golden State Warriors won the Finals, another NBA championship will soon be up for grabs.

Every NBA team will trek to Las Vegas for summer league this month. While the event is more about professional development, it never hurts to leave Sin City with an additional prize.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Before there was a team award, summer league began handing out individual accolades. The Las Vegas Summer League, which started in 2004, introduced individual awards in 2006 and only started crowning tournament champions in 2013.

Here are the teams and players who have won big during summer league over the years:

Which team has won the most summer league titles?

Though they are in the midst of a historic NBA playoff drought, the Sacramento Kings own the most summer league championships.

Sacramento won the second ever summer league title in 2014. It then became the first franchise to win a second summer league championship when it beat the Boston Celtics in the 2021 title game.

NBA summer league champions by year

Here’s a year-by-year look at summer league champions, as well as Championship MVPs:

2013: Golden State Warriors, Ian Clark

2014: Sacramento Kings, Ray McCallum

2015: San Antonio Spurs, Jonathon Simmons

2016: Chicago Bulls , Jerian Grant

2017: Los Angeles Lakers , Kyle Kuzma

2018: Portland Trail Blazers, K.J. McDaniels

2019: Memphis Grizzlies, Brandon Clarke

2020: Event canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021: Sacramento Kings, Louis King

NBA summer league MVPs by year

Some premium lottery picks, including a pair of No. 1 overall picks, have used summer league as a way to put the NBA on notice.

Here are the players who have won the top individual honor at summer league: