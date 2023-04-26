NBA playoffs

NBA Fans Clown Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert for Early Playoff Exits

By Eric Mullin

Twitter clowns Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert for early playoff exits originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Utah Jazz acquired a combined seven first-round picks, three picks swaps and a long list of players headlined by Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler in trades for franchise cornerstones Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

And in their first seasons outside of Utah, Mitchell and Gobert combined for...two playoff wins.

One night after Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves were bounced from the playoffs in five games, Donovan Mitchell's Cleveland Cavaliers suffered the same fate. The No. 4 Cavs once again looked overmatched in a 106-95 loss to the No. 5 New York Knicks in Cleveland.

It was a particularly rough first-round series for Mitchell, whose scoring effectiveness just wasn't the same following his 38-point showing in Game 1. Over the final three games of the series, which were all Cleveland losses, Mitchell averaged 20.3 points, 5.0 assists and 5.0 turnovers on 25-for-63 shooting from the field (39.6%) and 5-for-24 from 3 (20.8%) while attempting just eight total free throws.

Mitchell and Gobert have now each failed to advance beyond the first round of the playoffs in four of the past five seasons. And to no surprise, NBA Twitter roasted the two ex-Jazz teammates for their early playoff exits.

