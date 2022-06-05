NBA Twitter Explodes After Jordan Poole's Incredible Half-Court Dagger Shot

JP's incredible half-court dagger sends Twitter into frenzy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole has struggled so far in the NBA Finals to find a rhythm, but the third-year pro finally got going in the closing moments of the third quarter of Game 2 on Sunday night.

With the Warriors again blitzing the Boston Celtics in the third quarter at Chase Center, Poole put the finishing touches on a 35-14 period.

Poole closed the quarter by hitting two deep 3-pointers, pushing the Warriors' lead from 17 to 23 heading into the fourth quarter.

But the second of the two deep shots was a half-court heave to beat the buzzer, sending fans in the building and on Twitter into a frenzy.

HALF-COURT POOLE PARTY 💦 pic.twitter.com/iKmG8lX8Bg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 6, 2022

Half court ð­ — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) June 6, 2022

Thatâs tough J Pooleð¥ð­ — Kev (@KevKnox) June 6, 2022

Omg J Poole!! That was all the way from 414! — Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 6, 2022

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhg!!!!! — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) June 6, 2022

Damn, the Poole heated up quick. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) June 6, 2022

From Fremont — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 6, 2022

Wow!



What an unreal final 1:19 from Jordan Poole right there: 6 points, one assist and that buzzer-beater. That was big-time — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) June 6, 2022

Jordan Poole said good night. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 6, 2022

âGoodnightâ â Jordan Poole — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) June 6, 2022

ARE YOU SERIOUS JORDAN POOLE!?!?! — Morgann Mitchell (@THE_Morgann) June 6, 2022

Poole making shots from 3,000 miles away. That's a wrap — Mike Mazzeo (@MazzNYC) June 6, 2022

Curry just looked at Poole like a proud parent — Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) June 6, 2022

The fans watching on the video board in Thrive City outside Chase Center couldn't contain their excitement.

Thrive City is loving the Poole Party ð¦ pic.twitter.com/faUoCee8rR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 6, 2022

After scoring just nine points in the Warriors' Game 1 loss, Poole had 11 points through three quarters in Game 2.