NBA

NBA Twitter Reacts to Warriors' Season Unceremoniously Coming to End

Golden State lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 on Friday

By Jarrod Castillo

NBA Twitter reacts to Dubs' season unceremoniously ending originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season unceremoniously has come to an end.

Golden State saw its chance to repeat as NBA champions dashed in the 122-101 Game 6 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Naturally, NBA Twitter reacted in a way that only it can. 

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman Hit Back-to-Back Homers, Lift Dodgers to 4-2 Win Over Padres

NBA

2023 NBA Western Conference Finals Preview: Schedule, TV Channel, Start Times

The Warriors' loss Friday also was momentous in other ways as well as it signaled the first time since Steve Kerr became the head coach that Golden State lost its first non-NBA Finals series and the first time the Warriors failed to win a road game in a playoff series.

In all, the Warriors seemingly were outplayed from the jump as the Lakers threw haymaker after haymaker and Golden State just couldn't adjust to Los Angeles' repeated attacks.

Only Steph Curry (32 points) and Donte DiVincenzo (16 points) scored in double figures. Moreover, the rest of the Warriors starters -- Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson -- combined for 27 points on 11-of-38 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, the Lakers had five players score in double figures, led by LeBron James' 30 points. 

RELATED: Dubs' season, title defense ends with Game 6 loss to Lakers

With Golden State's roller-coaster season at an end, Curry, Green, Thompson and the rest of the Warriors will have more time than they'd like to think about how the series against the Lakers transpired. 

Warriors fans are hoping the core remains together and will gear up for another championship run next season. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBALos Angeles LakersGolden State Warriors
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us