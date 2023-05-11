NBA Twitter roasts Suns for blowout elimination loss to Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Phoenix Suns' 2021-22 season ended with a blowout second-round playoff loss at home.
Their 2022-23 season ended in the exact same fashion.
Down Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, Phoenix was embarrassed by Denver in a 125-100 Game 6 loss at the Footprint Center on Thursday night. The Nuggets became the first team to advance to this year's conference finals.
Denver used a 17-0 run in the final two-plus minutes of the first quarter to grab an 18-point lead and seize control of the game. By halftime, Phoenix's deficit had increased to 30, which is the same halftime deficit the Suns faced in last year's Game 7 blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
Suns head coach Monty Williams waved the white flag down 29 points with over eight minutes remaining in the fourth, removing Devin Booker and Kevin Durant from the game for good.
The shorthanded Suns didn't get another remarkable shooting performance from Booker, who went 4 of 13 from the field for 12 points. Durant, meanwhile, had just eight points on 2-for-11 shooting in the first half. He finished with 23 points.
The Suns made a massive midseason trade in acquiring Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and substantial draft capital. But after Paul and Ayton were sidelined with injuries, Phoenix simply didn't have enough to match two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the No. 1-seeded Nuggets.
