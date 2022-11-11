NBA Unveils Lakers' City Edition Uniform: The Blank Canvas

The Los Angeles Lakers' 2022-23 city edition uniform is taking a different approach this year.

For the first time since the 1960s, "Los Angeles" will be on the front of the uniform and the theme of the design is simple, hence the name of the look: The Blank Canvas.

This year's city edition uniform is meant to call "on the changemakers of the city to represent us and represent something bigger than us."

Keeping things clean with the 2022-23 City Edition Uniform.@bibigousa x #LakeShow — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 10, 2022

The toned-down look consists of purple and black lettering on the white uniform with black and purple stripes along the arm and necklines.

Over the years, the Lakers have unveiled some of the most iconic city edition uniforms, including the "Black Mamba," which both the players and fans fell in love with.

The Lakers' city edition uniform will first be sported on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets.