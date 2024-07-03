NBA

What is Bronny James' contract? How much LeBron's son will make in NBA

James reportedly inked his first contract as a Laker.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bronny James is officially a Los Angeles Laker.

After being drafted with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, James, the son of superstar LeBron, put pen to paper on his first NBA contract Wednesday.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Coming out of USC, James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 19.3 minutes per game across 25 appearances. He posted a 37/27/68 shooting split on 4.5/2.4/1.4 volume.

So, how much will James make in his first professional NBA deal? Here's what to know:

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

How much does Bronny James make in the NBA?

James' first NBA deal will see him make a reported $7.9 million across four years, via Spotrac.

About $5.4 million of that will be guaranteed, with the fourth year being a team option. He also cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2025.

NBA

NBA 1 hour ago

Here are the best remaining NBA free agents

2024 Paris Olympics 6 hours ago

Team USA men's and women's basketball jerseys drop online ahead of 2024 Olympics

Who are the highest-paid No. 55 overall picks in NBA history?

Could James become one of the best-paid No. 55 overall picks in NBA history? There's certainly a chance.

Here's a list of the top 10 highest-paid No. 55 picks, sorted by their career earnings, via HoopsHype:

  1. Patrick Mills, $81.9 million
  2. Luis Scola, $47.1 million
  3. E'Twaun Moore, $43.7 million
  4. Jeremy Evans, $9 million
  5. Ryan Bowen, $8.8 million
  6. Kenny Gattison, $6.8 million
  7. Joffrey Lauvergne, $6.7 million
  8. Aaron Wiggins, $4.7 million
  9. Nigel Williams-Goss, $1.5 million
  10. Lawrence Roberts, $1.06 million

If James were to finish out his contract, he'd be around the six-to-seven range, plus more if he gets another deal.

How much does LeBron James make in the NBA?

LeBron, for comparison's sake, just reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Lakers worth $104 million, which is $52 million a year.

In terms of career earnings, James could haul in as much as $583 million through his NBA career by the end of this new deal.

What was LeBron James' rookie contract?

After being the 2003 No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron was on a four-year contract worth $18.7 million.

Bronny James, son of NBA all-time leading scorer LeBeron James, is expected to be a second round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

This article tagged under:

NBA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us