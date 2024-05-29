Bronny James staying in the 2024 NBA Draft, agent says

Bronny James is going pro.

The USC freshman guard, who is also the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, will forgo his remaining college eligibility and keep his name in the 2024 NBA Draft, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN.

The 19-year-old spent his lone college season at USC after playing for Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. He was sidelined for five months following a cardiac episode last July and he made his USC debut on Dec. 10.

James played 25 games and made six starts for the Trojans in 2023-24, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals across 19.4 minutes per game. USC finished the season with a 15-18 record.

James declared for the 2024 NBA Draft and entered the transfer portal in April. He had until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday to maintain his college eligibility to remain in the draft.

Ahead of the draft combine, NBA teams were informed that James had been medically cleared to be drafted. That allowed him to participate in the combine, where he was able to showcase his athleticism as a 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard. He also took part in a pro day at the Lakers' practice facility on May 22.

The 2024 NBA Draft is less than a month away, with the first round being held on Wednesday, June 26, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The second round will take place the following day on Thursday, June 27, as part of the first ever two-day draft.

Paul said he and his team are still looking into how James will proceed between now and the draft.

"We're still figuring it out," Paul told ESPN. "Many teams have called. It's a matter of hashing out workouts and figuring out who is real and who is not. There are only two or three teams that might take him. That's how I am going to approach that."