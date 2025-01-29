NBA

Caitlin Clark declines invite to 3-point shootout at NBA All-Star weekend

The Fever star declined, her representatives at Excel Sports said Wednesday.

By Doug Feinberg | The Associated Press

Caitlin Clark is going to wait until Indianapolis hosts the WNBA All-Star weekend in July to enter her first 3-point contest as a pro.

The Fever star declined an invitation to participate in a special challenge during NBA All-Star weekend next month, her representatives at Excel Sports said Wednesday.

There had been discussions for Clark to participate in a contest similar to the one that pitted Stephen Curry against Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point shootout during last season’s NBA All-Star weekend. Curry beat the New York Liberty star. It was one of the highlights of the weekend.

There have been discussions around expanding that shootout this year when the NBA All-Star Game takes place in the Bay Area in two weeks.

Ionescu told The Associated Press earlier this month she planned to be at the All-Star festivities, but declined to elaborate whether she would be involved in any on-court activities.

Sports Business Journal was the first to report Clark’s decision.

Clark has a busy weekend ahead as her Iowa jersey will be retired on Sunday after the Hawkeyes face No. 4 USC.

Here are five things to know about Indiana Fever star and former Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark.
