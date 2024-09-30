NBA

Basketball world mourns death of Dikembe Mutombo with tributes on social media

Here are some reactions from former players, media and fans after news broke Monday.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The basketball world lost an icon on Monday when Dikembe Mutombo died at 58 years old.

Not only was Mutombo a star on the court, he was a memorable figure for both his humanitarian work and his unique personality. Mutombo moved to the United States when he was 21 years old after growing up in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Despite not playing basketball until he was 16, Mutombo made his mark over 18 seasons in the NBA with eight All-Star selections and four Defensive Player of the Year awards. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Mutombo's son Ryan posted a tribute to his father on social media Monday, but he wasn't alone. The entire community came together to honor one of the NBA's best defenders of all-time.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Here are some reactions from former players, media and fans:

NBA

NBA

NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo dies at 58

NBA

Legendary NBA player, humanitarian Dikembe Mutombo dies at 58

This article tagged under:

NBA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us