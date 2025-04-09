Luka Dončić returns to Dallas: Mavs plan tribute video, place shirts on seats for traded star

Luka Dončić is set to return to the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night — but this time, in a Lakers jersey.

The five-time All-NBA guard will face the Dallas Mavericks for only the second time since the blockbuster trade that sent him to Los Angeles in exchange for Anthony Davis. The deal was one of the most shocking in recent NBA history, pairing Dončić with LeBron James and leaving Dallas to build around a new core.

The game marks Dončić’s first return to Dallas since the trade, a moment that’s expected to stir emotion among fans and players alike. While Dončić has yet to speak publicly about the homecoming, the atmosphere around the game suggests it won’t feel like just another night on the schedule.

Dončić, who led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season, put up 14 points in a blowout debut win over the Utah Jazz and scored a triple-double with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists when his Lakers beat the Mavs in LA on Feb. 25.

Since joining the Lakers, he’s quickly found rhythm with James, forming one of the most dynamic duos in the league. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have faced early struggles adjusting to their new lineup. Davis exited his Dallas debut on Feb. 28 with a lower-body injury and returned to action on March 24.

Fan reactions in Dallas remain mixed. Some protested the trade, citing Dončić's immense contributions to the franchise, while others are eager to see what the Davis era might bring.

On Wednesday morning, the Mavericks posted a “thank you” collage of photos on their official Instagram account, featuring snapshots from Dončić’s time with the team. The tribute added to the emotional buildup ahead of his return to the American Airlines Center, with fans flooding the comment section.

ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania also shared a tip on X that a tribute video would be played and shirts for Dončić would be placed on the seats of the AAC. The Mavericks later shared a photo of the shirts on their Instagram account.

How to Watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game

The game between the Lakers and Mavericks tips off at 4:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 9. It will be nationally televised on ESPN.

How to get last-minute tickets to the Lakers-Mavericks Game

Tickets for the game at American Airlines Center are still available through the Mavericks’ official website and third-party vendors such as Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, and StubHub.

Entry-level pricing hovers around $200, with courtside options commanding significantly more. Prices vary depending on seating location and demand, and resale prices are expected to surge given the significance of Dončić’s return.