A San Antonio city councilman wants to honor a basketball icon at the city's airport.

Councilman Manny Pelaez submitted a formal request on Wednesday to change the name of San Antonio International Airport to Gregg Popovich International Airport.

Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history, announced earlier this month that he was moving on from coaching the Spurs after 29 seasons and transitioning into the role as the team's president of basketball operations.

“As our city continues to grow and welcome visitors from around the world through the San Antonio International Airport, we believe it would be a fitting and lasting tribute to dedicate this vital gateway in honor of Coach Gregg Popovich,” Pelaez’s proposal states. “Renaming the airport to ‘Gregg Popovich International Airport’ would serve as a constant reminder of his extraordinary legacy and the positive impact he has had on our city and beyond.”

Below is Pelaez's proposal, which got signatures from four supporting council members:

Pelaez cited other cities renaming their international airports after important figures.

Other major Texas airports are named after people, with examples such as Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Austin–Bergstrom International Airport.

Pelaez proposed that a discussion on renaming the airport be added as an agenda item at the council's next governance committee meeting.

Since Pelaez is an outgoing council member with only weeks remaining in his term, it is unclear if the topic will be brought up at the next meeting.

How many NBA games did Gregg Popovich win?

Popovich earned 1,422 regular season victories to go along with five NBA championships in his coaching career.

He won three NBA Coach of the Year awards as well as a gold medal for coaching Team USA during Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

When did Gregg Popovich last coach in the NBA?

Popovich last coached on Oct. 31, 2024, as he suffered a mild stroke in November.

Who is the San Antonio Spurs new coach?

Mitch Johnson filled in as the interim coach for Popovich, and guided the Spurs to a 34-48 regular season record.

The 38-year-old Johnson accepted the full-time head coaching position as Popovich's successor earlier this month.