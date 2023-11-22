Gregg Popovich tells Spurs fans to stop booing Clippers' Kawhi Leonard

San Antonio fans were not in a thankful mood on Thanksgiving eve.

The Spurs hosted the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday in an intraconference affair, but there was one rather interesting moment late in the second quarter.

Clippers star -- and former Spur -- Kawhi Leonard was at the free throw line as boos started pouring. But as substitutions were made, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich grabbed a microphone and asked fans to stop the gesture.

"Excuse me for a second," Coach Pop started. "Can we stop all the booing and let these guys play. It's got no class. That’s not who we are. Knock off the booing."

Coach Pop is not a fan of the booing.

But the booing only intensified during Leonard's second free throw attempt.

The San Antonio crowd has been booing Leonard ever since he left the team in 2018. San Antonio drafted him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2011 draft, and he quickly became a pivotal player for the franchise alongside Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

Leonard even won the NBA Finals with San Antonio in 2014, in which he was named Finals MVP. Leonard's tenure ended on a sour note, though, as he and Danny Green were dealt to the Toronto Raptors prior to the 2018-19 season after he asked out.

The 32-year-old went on to win a ring in Toronto, the franchise's first ever, in his sole season with the team before departing for the Clippers in the ensuing free agency period. He was also named Finals MVP in 2019 versus the Golden State Warriors.

The Clippers won't return to San Antonio this season unless they were to meet the Spurs in the playoffs, so Leonard is spared from the booing in the meantime.