Grizzlies fire head coach Taylor Jenkins with 9 games left in regular season

The Memphis Grizzlies announced they have parted ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Jenkins, 40, became Grizzlies head coach in 2019 after spending five seasons as an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks and one season as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks.

He went 250-214 in the regular season with Memphis, making him the winningest head coach in franchise history, and guided the team to three playoff berths. He also finished second in NBA Coach of the Year voting in 2021-22.

Memphis is poised to make the playoffs once again in 2024-25. The team sits at 44-29, putting them in a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings despite the team battling injuries across the roster. The team has lost four of its last five games and is 8-11 since the All-Star break.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

With just nine games remaining in the regular season, the Grizzlies will now look to different leadership.

“I’m genuinely appreciative of Taylor’s contributions to this team and this city over the past six seasons,” Grizzlies president and GM of basketball operations Zach Kleiman said in a statement. “This was a difficult decision given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor’s leadership. I wish Taylor the very best going forward.”

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.