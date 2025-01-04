Heat suspend Jimmy Butler, will listen to trade offers for disgruntled star

The Jimmy Butler era in Miami may be nearing a conclusion.

The Heat announced on Friday that they have suspended Butler seven games for "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks."

The Heat also said they will listen to trade offers for their disgruntled star.

"Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team," the team said in a statement. "Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers."

Butler hinted that he wanted out of Miami following Thursday's 128-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Butler, who scored nine points on six shots in 27 minutes against Indiana, told reporters that he needed to get his joy back on the court. But when asked if he could find that joy with Miami, Butler said, "probably not."

Shortly after Butler's postgame comments, ESPN's Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst reported, citing sources, that the six-time All-Star had indicated to the Heat that he wanted to be traded. The report added that Butler didn't "plan to furnish the Heat with a list of favored destinations" and was "open to playing anywhere other than Miami."

Butler joined the Heat in the summer of 2019 via a sign-and-trade from the Philadelphia 76ers. He led the Heat to three Eastern Conference Finals and two NBA Finals in his first four seasons with the team. The Heat fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 Finals, which was held in the Orlando bubble, before making a historic run as a No. 8 seed to the 2022 Finals, where they lost to the Denver Nuggets.

But Butler became eligible last summer for a two-year, $113 million extension, the Heat did not offer one. Heat president Pat Riley expressed reservations about how giving such a deal to any player who misses a big number of games. Butler has missed about one of every four Heat contests since he joined the team.

Butler is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 55.2/37.5/78.8 shooting splits in 22 games this season. He has a $48.8 million salary this season, and he holds a $52.4 million player option for 2025-26.

Butler will lose about $336,543 per game during the suspension, or about $2,355,798 in all. He has the right to an appeal, which could lessen the financial hit.

The Heat, who sit sixth in the East at 17-15, host the Utah Jazz on Saturday before hitting the road for a six-game West Coast trip. Butler would be eligible to return from his suspension when Miami hosts the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Jan. 17 -- that's, of course, if he isn't traded by then.

The trade deadline is on Thursday, Feb. 6.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.