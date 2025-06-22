Houston Rockets acquire Kevin Durant from Phoenix Suns, reports say

One of the NBA’s most accomplished scorers is on the move yet again.

The Phoenix Suns are trading forward Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, according to multiple reports. The Suns will receive Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th pick in Wednesday's draft as well as a slew of future picks in exchange for Durant, according to ESPN and The Athletic.

The trade was first reported by ESPN.

A 15-time All-Star, Durant averaged 26.6 points. 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game for Phoenix last season. In his 18-year career, Durant has averaged 27.2 points per game, sixth-best in NBA history.

The Rockets finished 52-30 and earned the second-seed in the Western Conference before getting ousted by the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

The Rockets will be the fifth franchise Durant has played for.

After one year in college at Texas, Durant was selected second overall in the 2007 NBA Draft by the then-Seattle SuperSonics. In 2012, after the team had moved to Oklahoma City four years earlier, he led the Thunder to an NBA Finals appearance.

In 2016, Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors in free agency. He teamed up with Stephen Curry and won back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018, both of which earned Durant Finals MVP honors.

In the summer of 2019, after tearing his Achilles during the Finals, Durant once again entered free agency and chose to play for the Brooklyn Nets. Durant missed the entire 2019-20 season, but then led the Nets to two straight playoff appearances in 2021 (a second-round loss) and 2022 (a first-round sweep).

In February 2023, after a tumultuous tenure in Brooklyn, Durant requested a trade and was dealt to the Suns. Though his individual numbers remained steady, Durant’s Phoenix’s teams also failed to live up to expectations. The Suns lost in the second round of the postseason in '23, were swept in the first round in 2024, and missed the playoffs altogether this year.

In his three seasons in Phoenix, Durant played for three different head coaches.

Durant will be 37 in September. He will be in the final year of a contract that will pay him $54.7 million next season.

On July 6, Durant will be eligible to sign a contract extension for two years worth up to $122 million.

