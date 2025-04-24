Warriors' Jimmy Butler suffers pelvis contusion after hard fall in Game 2 vs. Rockets

Forward Jimmy Butler was ruled out of the Warriors' game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night due to a pelvis contusion after a scary fall to the Toyota Center floor.

Butler will undergo an MRI on Thursday, the Warriors announced.

Jimmy Butler will undergo an MRI tomorrow, per the Warriors. The team lands back in the Bay Area tomorrow afternoon following tonight’s Game 2 @NBCSWarriors — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 24, 2025

Butler was undercut by Rockets guard Amen Thompson while attempting to rebound a missed shot.

Jimmy Butler hit the ground hard after being undercut by Amen Thompson 😳 pic.twitter.com/Icd2wBF50U — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 24, 2025

Butler remained down for a minute before getting back to his feet, walking to the other end of the court to shoot the two free throws.

After Butler split the free throws, he stayed in the game for a few possessions before leaving and limping to the locker room.

Jimmy Butler limps to the locker room and has a word for the ref on his way out @NBCSWarriors pic.twitter.com/sFNm92vqe4 — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 24, 2025

The Warriors ruled Butler out midway through the second quarter.

With Butler in the locker room and guard Brandin Podziemski battling through an illness, coach Steve Kerr put Jonathan Kuminga into the game.

Kuminga hadn't played in the Warriors' last three games, but in an emergency, Kerr turned to the fourth-year NBA forward.

Butler scored three points and grabbed two rebounds in eight minutes before exiting.