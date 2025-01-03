Jimmy Butler indicates trade request from Miami Heat, report says

Jimmy Butler could be the next major NBA star on the move.

The Miami Heat forward indicated Thursday he wants to be traded from the team, which came off the heels of a 128-115 home loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Butler said he needed to find joy again on the hardwood. When asked if that joy could be found again in Miami, he had a simple response.

“Probably not,” he said.

Shortly after, ESPN's Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst reported, citing sources, that Butler wants to leave Miami. The report added that the 35-year-old Butler, who has been with Miami since 2019, won't give Miami a list of favored destinations as he seeks his first ring.

Instead, Butler is just open to playing anywhere as he believes he can elevate any team into contending status. Butler, the report added, intends to continue with all team activities and will do whatever the team asks of him during the process.

Butler returned to the court on New Year's Day following his latest injury that had him sidelined since Dec. 20. The six-time All-Star has put up back-to-back nine-point games without a single minute in the fourth quarter in both affairs: a 119-108 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans and the aforementioned Indiana loss.

While the Heat, led by Pat Riley in the front office, has stood firm on not wanting to trade Butler along with zero urgency, a previous ESPN report said that Butler preferred a move to one of the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks, all Western Conference teams.

Butler, who has led Miami to two NBA Finals appearances, is averaging 18 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists this season on a so-far career-high 55.3% shooting clip.

He has a player option for next season worth $52 million, but opting out might be risky due to the likelihood of receiving a similar or improved offer at this stage of his career.

Miami has already gotten involved in the trade market this season, moving center Thomas Bryant on Dec. 15 to Indiana in exchange for a 2031 second-round pick swap.

The most recent major trade on Dec. 29 saw the Los Angeles Lakers deal D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-rounders to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.

The trade deadline is on Thursday, Feb. 6.