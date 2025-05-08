NBA

Basketball world reacts to Knicks' second-straight comeback win over Celtics

The historic comebacks for New York and collapses for Boston caused an uproar on social media....

By Mike Gavin

The Knicks-Celtics sequel was very similar to the original.

Same cast. Same plot. Same ending.

The Celtics go up by 20 in the third quarter, the Knicks chip away and take a late lead, Mikal Bridges makes a defensive stop to seal the win, the Knicks celebrate on Boston's home court, and Knicks fans celebrate in the streets of Manhattan.

History repeated itself on Wednesday as the Knicks erased a 20-point deficit and defeated the Celtics 91-90 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. New York, which also erased a 20-point third quarter deficit in Game 1 en route to a 108-105 win, return to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 on Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 series lead over the heavily-favored defending champions.

Jalen Brunson made two free throws with 12.7 seconds left for a 91-90 lead. Jayson Tatum was then unable to get a shot off after being stifled by OG Anunoby and Bridges, who batted the ball away just before the buzzer.

That made the Knicks the first team to comeback from a 20-point deficit and win in consecutive postseason games, per TNT, and the first team to do so in any two games within a single series since at least 1998, according to ESPN.

NBA

