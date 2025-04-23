NBA

Knicks' Jalen Brunson claims 2024-25 Clutch Player of the Year award

Brunson becomes the third winner of the award after its introduction in 2022-2023.

By Sanjesh Singh

Jalen Brunson is in the NBA record books.

The New York Knicks star guard was named the 2024-25 Clutch Player of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.

Brunson was up against Denver Nuggets star and multi-time MVP Nikola Jokic and Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards.

The NBA considers "clutch time" as the final five minutes of either the fourth quarter or overtime of a five-point game.

In such scenarios this season, Brunson averaged a league-high 5.6 points. He also led the league in field goals made (52), ranked second in total points (156) and third in total assists (28).

The two-time All-Star shot 51.5% from the field and 84% from the foul line in clutch time. In the 28 clutch games he appeared in, the Knicks posted a 17-11 record.

De'Aaron Fox won the first ever edition of the award in 2022-23 as a Sacramento King, while Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry picked it up last season, making Brunson the first from the Eastern Conference to claim the award.

Brunson played 65 games this season and posted total averages of 26.0 points, 7.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds on a 49/38/82 shooting split.

