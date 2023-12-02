LeBron James hits sublime 360 layup in Lakers-Rockets

LeBron James continues to defy logic in Year 21.

His resume of incredible plays is already ridiculously deep, but then he surprises the NBA world yet again despite getting ready to turn 39 years old soon.

During the Los Angeles Lakers' home game versus the Houston Rockets on Saturday, James penned another sublime play into his resume.

Up 58-43 in the second quarter, James somehow spun into a 360 layup along the baseline with Tari Eason and Jeff Green draped all over him.

LeBron goes baseline into the 360 LAYUP 🤯



Lakers-Rockets | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/dDpew0TWgp pic.twitter.com/M0b7P0vi6F — NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2023

The shocked reactions from Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes and more on the Lakers bench said it all.

James posted 14 points, three rebounds and three assists at halftime as Los Angeles led Houston 60-44. Anthony Davis added 16 points, with Austin Reaves also in double-digit point totals off the bench.

But it's James who continues to dominate headlines in Year 21, where he's averaging 24.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.4 steals on a 56/40/70 shooting split.

The league's all-time leading scorer -- and recently the new all-time minutes leader -- just keeps heads spinning.