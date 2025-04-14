Luka ends 12-year Steph, LeBron top NBA jersey sales streak

Programming Note: Tune into "Warriors Pregame Live" at 6 p.m. PT on Tuesday on NBC Sports Bay Area before the Warriors and Grizzlies tip-off. Immediately after the final buzzer, tune back in for "Warriors Postgame Live."

Luka Dončić's trade from Dallas and arrival in Los Angeles changed the NBA landscape in more ways than one this year — catapulting the Lakers up the Western Conference standings and sending Luka's No. 77 purple and gold jersey into the history books.

Dončić becomes the first international player to lead the NBA in jersey sales in an season by besting Steph Curry and Lakers teammate LeBron James, who finished No. 2 and No. 3 in sales, respectively.

The Lakers' star also is the first player other than Curry or James to top the list since the 2012-13 NBA season, when Carmelo Anthony earned the top spot playing as a member of the New York Knicks.



Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Luka Dončić is the NBA’s new top jersey-seller … and the first player not named Stephen Curry or LeBron James to sell the NBA’s most jerseys in a season since 2012-13 … and the first international player to lead the league.



More NBA from me: https://t.co/3dNEEu2e4M pic.twitter.com/yiIZBxbiUi — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 14, 2025

The top 5 players in jersey sales are:

Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

The Lakers lead the way in terms of team merchandise sales, also boosted by Luka's No. 77 jersey selling.

When 2024-25 season sales were tallied in January, the Celtics led at the season’s midpoint.

Like Curry, the Celtics hung on to the No. 2 overall team spot.

The Warriors finished a respectable third, while the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls rounded out the top five in team sales.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast