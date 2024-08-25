Magic Johnson blasts Anthony Edwards' lack of rings after '90s NBA comment

NBA legend Magic Johnson didn't hold back on his latest comments.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently spoke on the quality of players in the 1990s in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, saying he didn't think anyone had skill back then.

"I didn't watch it back in the day so I can't speak on it," Edwards said. "They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don't think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that's why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, 'Oh, my God.' But now everybody has skill."

Johnson, the Los Angeles Lakers icon, recently responded to Edwards' thoughts on noleash.tv, blasting the 23-year-old for his lack of rings across basketball.

“I never respond to a guy who's never won a championship," Johnson said. "...He didn't win a college championship, I don't even know if he won a high school championship.”

Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, just led the Timberwolves to their best postseason run since 2003-04.

Minnesota reached the conference finals, but fell 4-1 to the Dallas Mavericks.

Edwards did recently claim his first Olympic gold in Paris where he played a key bench role, though he's still awaiting his first NBA ring.