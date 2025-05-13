The Cooper Flagg sweepstakes resulted in a stunner.

The Dallas Mavericks jumped 10 spots in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery to capture this year's No. 1 overall pick. Dallas had just 1.8% odds of landing the top pick, marking one of the most unlikely wins in draft lottery history.

Now, just months after they parted ways with Luka Doncic in a widely criticized move, the Mavs can add a new franchise cornerstone in Flagg, the Duke freshman forward who earned consensus national player of the year honors.

The draft lottery also saw the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers jump into the top three. The Spurs moved up six spots to No. 2, giving them an opportunity to bring in another young stud in Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, or to potentially use the pick to pursue an established star like Giannis Antetokounmpo. San Antonio owns the last pick of the lottery at No. 14, as well.

The Sixers, meanwhile, retained their top-six-protected pick as they moved from fifth to third.

From the full order to the dates and more, here's everything to know about the 2025 NBA Draft:

When is the NBA draft?

The NBA draft will take place over two days for the second straight year. The first round is Wednesday, June 25, followed by Round 2 Thursday, June 26.

Where is the NBA draft being held?

The Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, in Brooklyn, New York, is hosting the entire draft.

What time is the NBA draft?

Both rounds are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Where to watch, stream the NBA draft

Round 1 will air across ABC and ESPN. ESPN will broadcast Round 2.

All of the draft action can also be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

How many rounds are in the NBA draft?

There are two rounds in the draft.

How many picks are in the NBA draft?

The first round features 30 picks and the second round has 29. There are typically 30 picks per round, but the New York Knicks were docked their 2025 second-rounder after the league found they had tampered with Jalen Brunson leading up to 2022 free agency.

What is the NBA draft order?

Dallas Mavericks San Antonio Spurs Philadelphia 76ers Charlotte Hornets Utah Jazz Washington Wizards New Orleans Pelicans Brooklyn Nets Toronto Raptors Houston Rockets (from Phoenix through Brooklyn) Portland Trail Blazers Chicago Bulls Atlanta Hawks (from Sacramento) San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta) Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami through LA Clippers) Orlando Magic Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit through New York, OKC and Houston) Washington Wizards (from Memphis) Brooklyn Nets (from Milwaukee through New York, Detroit, Portland and New Orleans) Miami Heat (from Golden State) Utah Jazz (from Minnesota) Atlanta Hawks (from LA Lakers through New Orleans) Indiana Pacers Oklahoma City Thunder (from LA Clippers) Orland Magic (from Denver) Brooklyn Nets (from New York) Brooklyn Nets (from Houston) Boston Celtics Phoenix Suns (from Cleveland through Utah) Los Angeles Clippers (from OKC) Minnesota Timberwolves (from Utah) Boston Celtics (from Washington through Detroit and Brooklyn) Charlotte Hornets Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans through San Antonio, Phoenix and Memphis) Philadelphia 76ers Brooklyn Nets Detroit Pistons (from Toronto through Dallas and San Antonio) San Antonio Spurs Toronto Raptors (from Portland through Sacramento) Washington Wizards (from Phoenix) Golden State Warriors (from Miami through Brooklyn and Indiana) Sacramento Kings (from Chicago through San Antonio) Utah Jazz (from Dallas) Oklahoma City Thunder (from Atlanta) Chicago Bulls (from Sacramento) Orlando Magic Milwaukee Bucks (from Detroit through Washington) Memphis Grizzlies (from Golden State through Washington and Brooklyn) Cleveland Cavaliers (from Milwaukee) New York Knicks (from Memphis through OKC and Boston) Los Angeles Clippers (from Minnesota through Atlanta and Houston) Phoenix Suns (from Denver through Charlotte and Minnesota) Utah Jazz (from LA Clippers through LA Lakers) Indiana Pacers Los Angeles Lakers Memphis Grizzlies (from Houston) Orlando Magic (from Boston) Cleveland Cavaliers Houston Rockets (from OKC through Atlanta)

Who are the top NBA draft prospects?

This year's draft features a consensus top two prospects, with Cooper Flagg as the anticipated No. 1 pick followed by Dylan Harper at No. 2.

The intrigue really begins at No. 3, where Rutgers forward Ace Bailey and Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe boast strong cases to hear their names called.

Other widely projected top 10 picks include Texas guard Tre Johnson, Duke guard Kon Knueppel, Duke center Khaman Maluach and Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears.

