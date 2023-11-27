NBA fans roast Clippers for losing to Nuggets without Jokic, Murray, Gordon

The new-look Clippers are still being bantered like the old ones.

Los Angeles on Monday hit a fresh low with its big four of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, losing 113-104 at home to a Denver Nuggets team missing not one but three key players.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon all did not play for differing respective reasons, but the Nuggets' next-man-up mentality was next level.

Reggie Jackson stepped up to produce 35 points on 15 of 19 shooting, 13 assists, five rebounds and two steals. DeAndre Jordan added 21 points on 8 of 11 shooting, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. Both were former Clippers.

George, meanwhile, went 2 of 13 on the night and missed all four 3-pointers. Leonard scored 31 points but shot an inefficient 10 of 26 from the floor. Harden added 11 points on 3 of 7 shooting while Westbrook chipped in with 14 points off the bench on 5 of 9 shooting.

NBA fans on social media had a field day after the result. Here are some of the best reactions:

The Clippers traded their future for a team of guys that peaked five years ago only to lose to two former Clippers who peaked eight years ago. 💀💀💀 — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) November 28, 2023

That's one of the worst Clipper losses I've ever seen in 12 years, and I've seen some bad ones. A chance to go .500, going against a struggling team missing 3 major starters, and extra pride because of the matchup. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 28, 2023

Clippers going to hack a DJ because they couldn’t stop a Reggie-DJ pick and roll in the 2023-2024 season is pitiful — Robert Flom (@RichHomieFlom) November 28, 2023

The Clippers traded all their picks in the 2020s to create a play-in team that can’t defend point guards and big guys. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 28, 2023

DeAndre Jordan against the Clippers:



21 PTS

13 REB

5 AST

2 STL

8-11 FG



The first player to reach those numbers on 70+ FG% in a game since Jokic last season. https://t.co/a8guxTEUxB — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 28, 2023

Getting trap gamed when you're under .500 is sooooooooooo 213 Clippers — Lucas (system, player) (@LucasJHann) November 28, 2023

The Lakers lost by 44 points and they didn’t have the worst loss for a Los Angeles basketball team tonight. Disastrous loss for the Clippers to a Nuggets team, on a back-to-back, without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 28, 2023

Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan tonight vs the Clippers: pic.twitter.com/BbxBr59RB3 — Ryan Rueda (@iDude14) November 28, 2023

Going to tell my kids this was Reggie Jackson. pic.twitter.com/EInEwFINfp — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) November 28, 2023

The Clippers will try to bury this one quickly when they travel to Sacramento to play the Kings on Wednesday.