Nuggets fans troll Lakers with epic chant in season opener

The Denver Nuggets kickstarted the 2023-24 NBA season vs. the Los Angeles Lakers in pretty predictable fashion.

Nikola Jokic posted a 29-13-11 triple-double while the other four starters in Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon eclipsed double-digit point totals en route to a 119-107 win.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, saw Anthony Davis struggle, scoring 17 points on 6-for-17 shooting for a minus-17 rating. New signing Taurean Prince had an efficient debut en route to 18 points, but the heavy carrying once again fell upon LeBron James, who put up 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists on 10-for-16 shooting.

It was a game highly reminiscent of their recent Western Conference Finals battle that followed a similar formula, prompting Nuggets fans to break out a rather NSFW chant towards the final minutes.

In the last six meetings between the Nuggets and Lakers including the regular season and playoffs, Denver claimed all six. The Lakers have yet to look convincing for a multiple-quarter stretch against them.

Los Angeles kept things close at certain points in the second half, but it never proved sustainable. Had Davis not went scoreless in the second half on 0-for-6 shooting, their chances would've definitely improved.

But Jokic and Co. continue to illustrate their dominance, which is why they were the rightful champs last season.