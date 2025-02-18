Reggie Miller joins NBC as NBA lead game analyst beginning next season

One of the NBA's greatest shooters is switching teams.

NBC officially hired Reggie Miller as a lead game analyst for next season when the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock this October.

Miller, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012 and named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, has worked as a broadcaster for 20 years with Turner Sports. He joined TNT following his retirement in 2005 and called numerous NBA All-Star games and playoff series.

With NBC, Miller is expected to call one or more games per week during the regular season and playoffs. He joins Mike Tirico (lead play-by-play voice) and Jamal Crawford (game analyst) as another basketball voice for NBC in its expanding NBA coverage next season.

“Having provided so many memorable moments on NBC during his playing days, it’s only fitting that Reggie will join our team as the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock,” said Sam Flood, executive producer for NBC Sports. “As basketball fans know, not only was Reggie one of the game’s greatest shooters and clutch performers, but he was also one of its most entertaining players with a unique combination of skill and swagger. He has successfully brought those traits to his broadcasting career and consistently provides viewers with in-depth analysis while pulling no punches.”

Miller played 18 seasons in the NBA, all for the Indiana Pacers. He was a four-time All-Star, averaged 18.2 points per game and retired as the league's all-time leader in 3-pointers made (a mark that was later broken by Ray Allen, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson).

Additional information about NBC's coverage of the NBA next season is still to be announced.