NBA

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich expected to fully recover after suffering mild stroke

The longtime Spurs coach has been away from the team since Nov. 2.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

NBA coaching legend Gregg Popovich suffered a mild stroke on Nov. 2 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, the Spurs announced Wednesday in statement.

The longtime Spurs head coach, who has been away from the team since the episode, is expected to make a full recovery, but a return date has not been decided.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"Popovich, who has already started a rehabilitation program, is expected to make a full recovery," the statement read. "At this point, a timeline for his return to the sidelines has not been determined. During this time, the organization is grateful to the extended community for providing privacy and space to the Popovich family."

Popovich has the most wins ever by an NBA head coach with 1,390, plus another 170 victories in the postseason to go along with five titles. The 75-year-old Popovich is the oldest coach in NBA history and he's been leading the Spurs since 1996.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

In six games without Popovich on the sidelines, assistant Mitch Johnson has served as acting head coach. The team is 3-3 under Johnson and 5-6 on the season so far.

This article tagged under:

NBA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us