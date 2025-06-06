Caitlin Clark, NBA fans react to Pacers stunning Thunder in NBA Finals Game 1

The Indiana Pacers did it again.

Now known for their late comebacks and never-say-die attitude, the Pacers pulled off yet another incredible play to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday.

After Shai Gilgeous Alexander failed to score the dagger shot in the closing seconds, the Pacers pushed the ball up in the dying moments.

When Haliburton got the ball, he took it just inside the arc and nailed his pull-up jumper with 0.3 seconds on the clock.

WHAT THE HALIBURTON AGAIN 😱



TYRESE WINS GAME 1 OF THE NBA FINALS FOR THE PACERS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TLv6OtQyWV — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2025

The Thunder had a chance at a last-second inbounds play, but it deflected away from the rim.

Haliburton finished the game with just 14 points on 6 of 13 shooting, but added 10 rebounds, six assists and a block in 39 minutes. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 19 points in a balanced team effort, while Gilgeous-Alexander, the league MVP, anchored the Thunder with 38 points. The next highest-scoring teammate had 17 points.

After Haliburton's shot, the NBA world couldn't help but feel several different emotions. Here are some of the best reactions to Haliburton's iconic shot:

Here are five things to know about Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

YOU CANT MAKE IT UP 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) June 6, 2025

Game 1 was the Pacers’ fifth comeback victory from a deficit of 15 or more points in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the most by a team in a single postseason since 1998. pic.twitter.com/tg2ldahGXO — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 6, 2025

Maybe the greatest clutch playoff run we’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/v5Lc5DZr9v — 🆁🆄🆂🆃🆈 (@PacersStatsMuse) June 6, 2025

"Let's get greedy, man."



"We didn't even play well."



Hali and Siakam have their eyes on Game 2 of the NBA Finals 👀 pic.twitter.com/3gZc0ZjiWo — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2025

Halliburton got more playoff moments in this run than most players get their whole career — subscribe to the state of the league patreon (@JoestarJokic) June 6, 2025

Everyone will be talking about Haliburton after that big shot, but that was Nembhard’s quarter. Was doing a lot of the ball handling in that quarter. — Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) June 6, 2025

INSANE but true: the Pacers are 5-3 when trailing by 15 OR MORE points in these NBA Playoffs, h/t @keerthikau



Just bonkers. pic.twitter.com/kPWLdCFyEi — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 6, 2025

Tyrese Haliburton celebrating with his dad after winning his first NBA Finals game 😂 pic.twitter.com/MIj8cFyWWu — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 6, 2025

this pacers team is actually unreal. pic.twitter.com/IWO97qIlD8 — myke (@NBAMyke) June 6, 2025

Release the names of every player who called Tyrese Haliburton overrated. They deserve to be publicly shamed — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) June 6, 2025

NBA fans watched Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers complete the most ridiculous comebacks all postseason long and were seriously talking about “ratings” before the Finals.



This is as good as it gets. Can’t imagine caring about who didn’t watch. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) June 6, 2025

Game 2 in Oklahoma City is set for Sunday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.