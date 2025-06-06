NBA

Caitlin Clark, NBA fans react to Pacers stunning Thunder in NBA Finals Game 1

Tyrese Haliburton scored the game winner with 0.3 seconds to go.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Indiana Pacers did it again.

Now known for their late comebacks and never-say-die attitude, the Pacers pulled off yet another incredible play to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday.

After Shai Gilgeous Alexander failed to score the dagger shot in the closing seconds, the Pacers pushed the ball up in the dying moments.

When Haliburton got the ball, he took it just inside the arc and nailed his pull-up jumper with 0.3 seconds on the clock.

The Thunder had a chance at a last-second inbounds play, but it deflected away from the rim.

Haliburton finished the game with just 14 points on 6 of 13 shooting, but added 10 rebounds, six assists and a block in 39 minutes. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 19 points in a balanced team effort, while Gilgeous-Alexander, the league MVP, anchored the Thunder with 38 points. The next highest-scoring teammate had 17 points.

After Haliburton's shot, the NBA world couldn't help but feel several different emotions. Here are some of the best reactions to Haliburton's iconic shot:

Game 2 in Oklahoma City is set for Sunday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

