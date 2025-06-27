NBA Draft

Where key undrafted rookies signed after 2025 NBA Draft

Ryan Nembhard, Caleb Love and Hunter Dickinson were among the notable undrafted rookies.

By Sanjesh Singh

The 2025 NBA Draft is still going on for those who didn't hear their names called.

Fifty-nine players were selected in the two-night draft, with Jahmai Mashack being the last pick going to Memphis. The New York Knicks had a second-rounder docked for tampering violations in 2022 when signing Jalen Brunson,

Ryan Nembhard, Caleb Love and Hunter Dickinson were among the notable undrafted rookies who now have a new home.

Here's what to know as players sign different deals, such as two-way contracts or exhibit 10 deals and more:

2025 NBA Draft undrafted rookies tracker

Nembhard, Dickinson and Love are all headed to the Western Conference. Here's a running list:

  • Ryan Nembhard, G, Gonzaga: Dallas Mavericks (two-way)
  • Hunter Dickinson, C, Kansas: New Orleans Pelicans (two-way)
  • Caleb Love, G, Arizona: Portland Trail Blazers (two-way)
  • Eric Dixon, F, Villanova: Los Angeles Lakers (two-way)
  • Mark Sears, G, Alabama: Milwaukee Bucks (two-way)
  • RJ Luis Jr., F, St. John's: Utah Jazz (two-way)
  • Hunter Sallis, G/F, Wake Forest: Philadelphia 76ers (two-way)

This is a developing story and will be updated...

