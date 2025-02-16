Zach LaVine

Kings' Zach LaVine teases dunk contest return after Ja Morant challenge

By Taylor Wirth

Ja Morant might have revived the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest with one simple post.

Shortly after Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung won the annual NBA All-Star Weekend competition for the third consecutive year on Saturday night at Chase Center, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar guard posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was inspired by McClung's continued domination of the event and could consider participating next year.

The high-flying Morant then replied to his post and seemingly challenged Kings guard Zach LaVine and Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, who famously squared off in what many consider to be one of the greatest dunk contest in league history in 2016, to participate with him.

LaVine responded to Morant and teased a potential return to the competition after nine years.

LaVine defeated Gordon in 2016 and then successfully defended his title in 2017, becoming the first back-to-back winner since Nate Robinson won the competition in 2009 and 2010.

Many have criticized the competition in recent years for its lack of star power, however, if LaVine, Gordon, Morant and other bona fide NBA stars were to participate again next year, it certainly would be a must-watch event once again.

