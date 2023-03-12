NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket: Seeding, Matchups

NCAA Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The lineup for the Big Dance is official.
The 68-team bracket for the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was revealed during Selection Sunday, kicking off with the First Four matchups, which will return to Dayton, Ohio on March 14 and 15.
Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Southeast Missouri State will square off for the chance to face the No. 1 overall seed Alabama in the South region. They'll be joined in Dayton by fellow 16 seeds Texas Southern and Fairleigh Dickinson in the East region, with the winner advancing to face No. 1 Purdue.
The No. 11 seed in the Midwest will be up for grabs between Mississippi State and Pitt, with No. 6 Iowa State awaiting the winner. And in the West, Arizona State and Nevada will meet to decide who takes on No. 6 TCU.
In addition to the Crimson Tide and Boilermakers, Houston and defending champion Kansas earned No. 1 seeds. Meanwhile, Marquette, Texas and the Pac-12 duo of Arizona and UCLA are the No. 2 seeds.
The first round of the tournament runs from March 16-17 followed by the second round on March 18-19. The Sweet 16 is set for March 23-24 and the Elite Eight will take place on March 25-26.
It concludes at the NRG Stadium in Houston with the Final Four being held on April 1 and the National Championship on April 3.
Tournament games will be broadcast across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. You can also stream all the action on the NCAA March Madness Live app.
Here's a look at the full bracket:
Here's a printable version of the bracket.
EAST
No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson
No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Vermont
No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 14 Montana State
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Louisiana
No. 5 Duke vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence
No. 7 Michgian State vs. No. 10 USC
No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic
MIDWEST
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate
No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State
No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Kent State
No. 5 Miami (FL) vs. No. 12 Drake
No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Mississippi St./Pitt
No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State
No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn
SOUTH
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi/Southeast Missouri State
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Princeton
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara
No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman
No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 College of Charleston
No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 NC State
No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Utah State
No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia
WEST
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Howard
No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 UNC Asheville
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon
No. 4 UConn vs. No. 13 Iona
No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 VCU
No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State/Nevada
No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise State
No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Illinois