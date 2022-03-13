NCAA men’s tournament selection show: How to watch, schedule, bracket originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Sunday all college basketball fans have been waiting for has officially arrived; it’s Selection Sunday!

After four months of hardcore training and intense competition, it’s time for teams to battle on the national stage in hopes of bringing home a championship trophy.

With the Selection Show airing tonight, here’s everything you need to know about the coverage and NCAA tournament:

What is the Selection Show?

The Selection Show is when the full bracket for the 68-team NCAA men's basketball tournament is revealed. The field is made up of 32 conference champions who earned automatic entry and 36 at-large teams who find out during the show if they've made it into the tournament or not.

When is the Selection Show?

The 2022 NCAA DI Men's Basketball Championship bracket will be revealed during the Selection Show at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 13.

What channel are the Selection Show and the bracket reveal on?

The 2022 Championship bracket will be revealed on CBS.

Is there live stream for the Selection Show?

The bracket reveal can be streamed on NCAA.com and the NCAA app.

Which teams are projected to be top seeds?

While the seeding will not become official until the bracket is revealed, here are the projected top seeds, according to ESPN.

No. 1 Seeds:

Gonzaga (26-3, 13-1 WCC)

Arizona (31-3, 18-2 Pac-12)

Baylor (26-6, 14-4 Big 12)

Kansas (28-6, 14-4 Big 12)

No. 2 Seeds:

Kentucky (26-7, 14-4 SEC)

Auburn (27-5, 15-3 SEC)

Duke (28-6, 16-4 ACC)

Purdue (27-6, 14-6 Big Ten)

Which teams are projected to be on the bubble?

The official list of teams on the bubble has not been released but here are the eight teams projected to be on the cusp, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

First four out:

SMU (23-8, 13-4 AAC)

Xavier (18-13, 8-11 Big East)

Oklahoma (18-15, 11-5 Big 12)

Wake Forest (23-9, 13-7 ACC)

Next four out:

Dayton (23-10, 14-4 A10)

BYU (22-10, 12-2 Big 12)

Saint Louis (23-11, 12-6 A10)

VCU (21-9, 14-4 A10)

Where is each round of March Madness played?

First Four: Dayton, Ohio, at UD Arena

First/Second:

Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank Center

Indianapolis, Ind., at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum

Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

San Diego, Calif., at Viejas Arena

Sweet 16/Elite Eight:

San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center

San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center

Chicago, Ill., at United Center

Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center

Final Four:

New Orleans, La., at Caesars Superdome