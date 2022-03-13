NCAA Tournament bracket: Seeding, schedule, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Let the games -- and the madness -- begin!

The 68-team bracket for the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was revealed on Selection Sunday, kicking off with the First Four matchups in Dayton, Ohio on March 15 and 16.

Notre Dame will battle Rutgers for the No. 11 seed in the West region, Bryant and Wright State will square off for the No. 16 seed in the South, Texas Southern will face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for the No. 16 seed in the Midwest and the No. 12 seed in the East will be up for grabs between Indiana and Wyoming.

The tournament's No. 1 overall seed is Gonzaga. The Bulldogs will begin their quest for a national championship with a matchup against No. 16 Georgia State in the West region.

Arizona, Kansas and defending champion Baylor are the other No. 1 seeds. Meanwhile, Duke, Villanova, Auburn and Kentucky are the No. 2 seeds.

The first round of the tournament runs from March 17-18 followed by the second round on March 19-20. The Sweet 16 is set for March 24-25 and the Elite Eight will take place on March 26-27.

It concludes at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with the Final Four being held on April 2 and the National Championship on April 4.

Tournament games will be broadcast across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. You can also stream all the action on the NCAA March Madness Live app.

Here's a look at the full bracket:

EAST

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 St. Peter's

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron

No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 Wyoming/Indiana

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco

No. 8 UNC vs. No. 9 Marquette

MIDWEST

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State

No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State

No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami

No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton

SOUTH

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State/Bryant

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood

No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU

WEST

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 CS Fullerton

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame/Rutgers

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson

No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis

