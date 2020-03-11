coronavirus

NCAA Tournaments to Be Held Without Fans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

All NCAA tournaments, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments, will be held with only essential staff and "limited family attendance," officials said Wednesday.

"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a prepared statement. "This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes."

