Everything to know about Los Angeles regional: Teams, dates, tickets for NCAA Tournament

March Madness is making its way to Los Angeles this week

By Logan Reardon

The brightest stars in men's college basketball are heading to Hollywood.

From conference players of the year to consensus All-Americans and former national champions, there will be no shortage of star power in Los Angeles this week when the NCAA Tournament rolls into town.

Aside from one upset in the second round, the West region has essentially gone according to plan. That might not make for as much excitement in the opening weekend, but it does set up for some high-level basketball games to be played at Crypto.com Arena.

With the Sweet 16 competitors confirmed, here's everything to know about the upcoming games in Los Angeles:

When is the 2024 Los Angeles regional?

The men's tournament will play its Sweet 16 games in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 28, followed by the Elite Eight on Saturday, March 30.

Who is playing in the 2024 Los Angeles regional for the NCAA Tournament?

Here are the four teams who will play in Los Angeles on Thursday:

  • No. 1 North Carolina
  • No. 2 Arizona
  • No. 4 Alabama
  • No. 6 Clemson

When are the 2024 NCAA Tournament games in Los Angeles?

The Sweet 16 games are set for Thursday evening on CBS. Here's the timing and matchups:

  • No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Clemson: 4:09 p.m. PT
  • No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Alabama: 6:39 p.m. PT

How much are tickets for the NCAA Tournament in Los Angeles?

Fans have the option to buy tickets for individual days (Thursday or Saturday) or purchase a two-day pass.

On StubHub, tickets for Thursday's two games can be purchased for as low as $174. Saturday's Elite Eight game has prices as low as $141. For the two-day pass, one ticket (which allows you to see all three games) is going for $300.

