Teams competing in 2025 March Madness won't all start in the same location. But they will have the same destination in mind.

The men's NCAA Tournament gets underway with the First Four on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by first-round action on Thursday and Friday. The women's Big Dance, meanwhile, starts with the First Four on Wednesday and Thursday, with the first round set for Friday and Saturday.

The opening March Madness games mark the beginning of a team's road to the Final Four. Those in the First Four need five victories to reach the Final Four -- a feat achieved by just two men's teams in March Madness history -- while the rest of the field needs four to get there.

So, where will the Final Four teams in each tournament be heading this year? As March Madness begins, here's what to know:

Where is the men's Final Four being played in 2025?

The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will host the men's Final Four. San Antonio has been the site of the Final Four four previous times, most recently in 2018.

When is the men's Final Four in 2025?

The men's Final Four is scheduled for Saturday, April 5. The two teams who emerge victorious will then meet in the national championship game on Monday, April 7.

Who made the men's Final Four in 2024?

The 2024 men's Final Four saw the No. 1 UConn Huskies defeat the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide, and the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers take down the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack. UConn then pulled off the repeat with a win over Purdue in the national championship.

Where is the women's Final Four being played in 2025?

The women's Final Four will be played at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. It will be Tampa's record fourth time serving as host of the women's Final Four, last doing so in 2019.

When is the women's Final Four in 2025?

The women's Final Four games will be played on Friday, April 4, with the winners squaring off in the national championship game on Sunday, April 6.

Who made the women's Final Four in 2024?

Last year's women's Final Four featured the No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes outlasting No. 3 UConn along with the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks crushing No. 3 NC State. South Carolina then completed a perfect season by defeating Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the national championship game.

