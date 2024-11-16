NCAA Basketball

Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo's son, commits to play basketball at dad's alma mater

Kiyan Anthony's final three schools were Auburn, Syracuse and USC.

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kiyan Anthony is following in his father's footsteps.

Anthony, the son of Syracuse and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, will play college basketball at his father's alma mater, announcing his commitment to the Orange on Friday.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Kiyan made the announcement on the "7PM in Brooklyn" show alongside his mother, La La Anthony, and Carmelo.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Kiyan's final three schools were Auburn, Syracuse and USC, but he ultimately decided to go where his father's No. 15 is retired.

Carmelo played one season with Syracuse in 2002-03, leading the Orange to their first and only NCAA championship. He was then the No. 3 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, racking up 10 All-Star appearances and the 10th-most points in league history over a 19-year pro career.

NCAAB

NCAA Basketball 12 hours ago

World's tallest teenager, 7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux, plans to redshirt at Florida

NBA Nov 12

Ex-Duke star Kyle Singler draws concern from basketball world over cryptic Instagram post

Kiyan is a 6-foot-5, 185-pound shooting guard for Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York. A four-star prospect, he's rated as the No. 6 shooting guard and the No. 32 player overall in the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's also the No. 1 recruit in the state of New York.

Syracuse, which last made the NCAA Tournament in 2021, boasts the fifth-ranked recruiting class for 2025, according to 247Sports.

This article tagged under:

NCAA Basketball
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us