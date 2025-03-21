March Madness

Friday's March Madness schedule: How to watch all men's and women's games

There are 32 total games on Friday's slate, marking the most action-packed day of March Madness.

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's a Friday frenzy in March Madness.

The first round of the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament wraps up on Friday as the opening round of the women's Big Dance gets underway. That means there are 32 games on the slate, marking the most action-packed day of March Madness.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Top NBA draft prospect Cooper Flagg and the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils will take the floor, as will the top-seeded Florida Gators. The UConn Huskies, meanwhile, will begin their bid for a third straight national championship, but they'll do so as a No. 8 seed.

With expectations sky high for UConn, is Dan Hurley under the most pressure in this year's NCAA tournament? Former NBA player and NCAA champion Rashad McCants weighs in.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The reigning women's champion will also be in action, as the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks start their title defense. And, for the first time in program history, the UCLA Bruins will open an NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.

Those are just a few of the teams who will be playing win-or-go-home contests on Friday. Here's a look at the full schedule and how to catch all the action:

What time does March Madness start today?

The women's action gets underway first at 11:30 a.m. ET with the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines taking on the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones. Kicking off the men's slate will be the No. 8 Mississippi State Bulldogs against the No. 9 Baylor Bears at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Where to watch, stream today's men's March Madness games

Men's March Madness games will air across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. CBS broadcasts can be streamed on Paramount+, while TNT, TBS and truTV broadcasts are available to stream on Max. All games can also be streamed on March Madness Live.

Here's Friday's schedule:

March Madness Mar 19

These are the top WNBA prospects to watch in March Madness 2025

March Madness 15 hours ago

Where are the 68 Women's March Madness teams from? These states have the most

Where to watch, stream today's women's NCAA March Madness games

Women's NCAA Tournament action will air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews. Games can be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Here's Friday's schedule:

  • No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Iowa State: 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN2
  • No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Liberty: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • No. 8 Utah vs. No. 9 Indiana: 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
  • No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • No. 5 Kansas State vs. No. 12 Fairfield: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews
  • No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
  • No. 2 TCU vs. No. 15 FDU: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
  • No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Tennessee Tech: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • No. 7 Vanderbilt vs. No. 10 Oregon: 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews
  • No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 13 Montana State: 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
  • No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Ball State: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU
  • No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Nebraska: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • No. 8 Richmond vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews
  • No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Lehigh: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU
  • No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 South Florida: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 16 Southern U.: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
Here are the top three teams from each region of Selection Sunday for the 2025 women’s NCAA basketball tournament.

This article tagged under:

March MadnessNCAA TournamentNCAA Basketball
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us