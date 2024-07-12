NCAA

USC's JuJu Watkins wins breakthrough athlete at The ESPYS

Watkins led the Trojans to the Elite Eight this past tournament for the first time in decades.

By Beth Harris | The Associated Press

JuJu Watkins won best breakthrough athlete at The ESPYS on Thursday night, taking the first award after the show began 30 minutes late because of President Joe Biden's news conference.

The Southern California basketball star had a standout freshman season, leading the Trojans to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in decades.

“This is crazy,” Watkins said from the stage of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. “I want to thank all the great, powerful women who came before me that made this possible.”

Host Serena Williams joked during her monologue after Ciara opened the show with a musical performance.

The three-hour show on ABC was delayed when Biden's nationally televised news conference started late.

